Amy Palcic reflects on “most humiliating day of my life”

Posted by Mike Florio on November 12, 2020, 9:42 AM EST
USA TODAY Sports

Former Texans P.R. director Amy Palcic has become over the past 24 hours one of the best-known figures in the NFL, sparked by the team’s abrupt, stunning, and arguably politically-motivated decision to fire her.

On Thursday morning, she posted this message on Twitter: “On what was arguably the most humiliating day of my life, people showed up — my friends, colleagues, total strangers. PR can often be a thankless job. We live behind the scenes lifting others up. A great reminder that being a good person matters in the long run. THANK YOU.”

Palcic reportedly was told that she was no longer a “cultural fit,” an assessment that continues to make no sense for a team that will hire within the next two months a new G.M. and a new head coach. As noted earlier, the timeline makes reasonable the suspicion that the firing resulted from frustration by someone in the Texans organization who found unpalatable the results of the presidential election, given that Palcic showed subtle but unmistakable support on social media for the Biden-Harris ticket.

Her characterization of the day as “humiliating” invites speculation as to whether the communication of the news was in some way bungled, haphazard, or insensitive. Whether she tells the whole story on the record remains to be seen; any severance package offered by the Texans surely will include language that secures from her a commitment to not disparage the franchise.

Permalink 9 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

9 responses to “Amy Palcic reflects on “most humiliating day of my life”

  1. The poison of politics adds yet another notch to its victory bar. Politics have been divisive forever, but what we’re seeing now is nothing but a terrible tragedy for all of us who live in this country. It’s time to treat others the way we want to be treated and the hell with politics.

  2. I would have fired her for her political remarks if I was the boss too. That is not the way a PR head should act for any company and we all know that. PR execs dont say stuff that goes against half of the fan bases ideals. This is PR101 and i am suprised she made such a slip up being in a leadership role. Complete fumble on her end.

  3. The American way.

    You can have freedom, as long as it’s exactly how someone else wants it.
    Nothing but a tagline, people identify themselves and others politics which is ridiculous, it’s a democracy, but an immature one.

  5. Palcic doesn’t need to say anything on her way out to disparage the Texans organization; the rotten ownership that would allow this does that all by themselves without anyone having to say a word.

  6. I know the assumption is that this was about a relatively benign political post, but I’d rather withhold judgement until more is known. I could easily see this more about her refusing to paint an unrealistically rosy picture of the organization and its leadership.

  7. She’s going to get a better job in no time so this will ultimately be a big win for her. Biggest question is how somebody with her talents ever worked for the Texans to begin with. They have an absolute clueless owner and are currently being run by a totally inexperienced guy who habitually lies on his resume.

  8. “However [political parties] may now and then answer popular ends, they are likely in the course of time and things, to become potent engines, by which cunning, ambitious, and unprincipled men will be enabled to subvert the power of the people and to usurp for themselves the reins of government, destroying afterwards the very engines which have lifted them to unjust dominion.”

    If George Washington knew it 220+ years ago, why can’t we figure out how to fix it now?

  9. Clearly posting political comments which are guaranteed to upset 50% of team’s fan base is not a smart thing to do and is a fireable offense.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.