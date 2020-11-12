Baker Mayfield: A blessing to start fresh after bye week

Getty Images

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield‘s brief stay on the reserve/COVID-19 list ended in time for him to practice on Wednesday and continue preparing to face the Texans as they come off their bye week.

The Browns hit the midpoint of their season with a 5-3 record, which provides reason to believe they can secure their first winning season since 2007. Two losses in their last three games before the bye provided some reason to think things will break the other way, but Mayfield believes the time off will be beneficial.

Mayfield said the team’s “meetings were extremely productive” and that the team was able to be “extremely critical” of what they had not done well in the first eight games. That process set the stage for what Mayfield believes will be a good launching pad for the second half.

“I’m very excited about getting back to work for this last journey, this run that we’re trying to make,” Mayfield said, via Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer. “It started a long time ago, but hitting the reset button and being able to start fresh again is a blessing.”

The second half opens with three teams that currently have losing records and an opportunity for the Browns to pick up some momentum to get them across the finish line with that elusive winning record.