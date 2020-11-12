Bears put Roy Robertson-Harris on injured reserve

Getty Images

Word broke earlier this week that Bears defensive end Roy Robertson-Harris will miss the rest of the season after having shoulder surgery and the team moved him off the active roster on Thursday.

Robertson-Harris has been placed on injured reserve. The team did not make a corresponding move, but did sign defensive lineman Anthony Rush to their 53-man roster earlier this week.

Robertson-Harris started six of the first eight games of this season, but did not play against Tennessee last weekend because of the shoulder issue. He had 10 tackles, five quarterback hits and a tackle for loss.

Akiem Hicks, Mario Edwards, Brent Urban, Bilal Nichols, and John Jenkins join Rush as active defensive linemen in Chicago.