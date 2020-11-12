Buccaneers receivers coach: Antonio Brown has done everything I’ve asked

Getty Images

Antonio Brown doesn’t have the best reputation around the NFL, but in his first few weeks as a Buccaneer, his position coach says he’s been a model citizen.

Buccaneers receivers coach Kevin Garver said Brown has been excellent in practices and meetings so far.

“He’s done everything that I’ve asked him to do,” Garver said, via the Tampa Bay Times. “We’re in communication every day. We talk every morning, we talk all throughout the day. We have extra meetings that we do, and he’s done everything that I’ve asked him to do up to this point.”

Garver acknowledged that Brown did make one mistake on Sunday, cutting his route short on what turned into a Tom Brady interception. But Garver said that was the only time Brown didn’t know his assignment on a play.

“He really came out of the game with one mental error which, one week of preparation, I’d say that’s pretty solid,” Garver said. “I think that he really did a great job coming in, putting the time in. Really a lot of extra meetings, extra walk-throughs, really handled himself extremely well from a mental standpoint.”

The Buccaneers were terrible in Brown’s first game, but they still believe he’s going to be a big part of making them Super Bowl contenders down the stretch.