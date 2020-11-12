Budda Baker out of Cardinals practice again on Thursday

Getty Images

The Cardinals got running back Kenyan Drake back on the practice field on Wednesday, but they may be on track to face the Bills without one of their top defensive players.

Safety Budda Baker did not take part in Wednesday’s practice because of a groin injury. Multiple reporters at the open portion of Thursday’s practice say Baker remains out for the team’s second session of the week.

Baker has 64 tackles, two interceptions, two sacks, a forced fumble, and three pass breakups in seven games this year. Losing that kind of production would be a negative against an offense that looked as good as Buffalo’s did last weekend.

Right guard Justin Murray (hand), defensive lineman Jordan Phillips (hamstring), and defensive lineman Leki Fotu (ankle) also are not on the field after sitting out on Wednesday.