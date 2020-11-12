Carlton Davis misses Thursday’s practice with knee injury

Getty Images

The Buccaneers made a notable addition to their injury report on Thursday.

Cornerback Carlton Davis did not take part in practice due to a knee injury. Mid-week additions to the report often foreshadow missed games on Sunday, but we’ll see how things play out for Davis on Friday’s practice before learning his fate for the matchup with the Panthers.

Davis has started every game this season and has 40 tackles, four interceptions, and 13 pass breakups in those appearances.

There was better news for linebacker Lavonte David, who moved up to full participation after being limited by his knee on Wednesday. Tight end Rob Gronkowski also practiced after sitting out Wednesday for non-injury reasons.