CBS will broadcast NFL over Masters, if it comes to it

The NFL will bend for the Masters, but it won’t break.

According to Sports Business Daily, CBS will switch from the final round of the delayed-since-April golf classic if the final holes haven’t been played by 4:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, when CBS televises a regional slate of games.

ABC would broadcast any remaining golf, with the CBS announcers still handling the call. Since 1956, CBS has televised every hole of every Masters tournament.

Bad weather isn’t expected for Sunday, but a prolonged playoff could intersect with football.

The NFL already has pushed multiple games from 1:00 p.m. ET into the late-afternoon window, in order to minimize conflicts with the Masters. CBS, which has no early games, will televise Bills-Cardinals, Broncos-Raiders, and Chargers-Dolphins at 4:05 p.m. ET. FOX has Seahawks-Rams, 49ers-Saints, and the cross-flex of Bengals-Steelers at 4:25 p.m. ET.