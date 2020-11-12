Christian McCaffrey may miss only one game

Getty Images

The Panthers are preparing to play without running back Christian McCaffrey this week, but he may be good to go next week.

That’s the word from Ian Rapoport of NFL Network who reports that a second opinion on McCaffrey’s injured shoulder revealed that he’s got a good chance of playing next week.

That would mean McCaffrey would miss this Sunday’s game against the Buccaneers but would return the following Sunday against the Lions.

It’s been an injury-plagued season for McCaffrey, who has already missed six games. The good news is that backup running back Mike Davis has filled in more than capably for McCaffrey, carrying 85 times for 353 yards and catching 43 passes for 278 yards.