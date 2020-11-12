Colts call up Cassius Marsh for Thursday night’s game

Getty Images

The Colts added a player to the roster for Thursday night’s game against the Titans.

The team announced that defensive end Cassius Marsh was promoted from the practice squad for Thursday’s game. Marsh is being called up as a COVID-19 replacement with linebacker Matthew Adams on the reserve/COVID-19 list. He will revert to the practice squad after the game.

Marsh signed to the practice squad after being released by the Jaguars in mid-October. He had nine tackles and a quarterback hit in four games for Jacksonville.

Over 88 career games with the Jaguars, Cardinals, 49ers, Patriots, and Seahawks, Marsh has 168 tackles, 14 sacks, four forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries.