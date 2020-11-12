Colts score two touchdowns in 59 seconds to go up 27-17

Getty Images

Give the ball to Nyheim Hines.

Twice the Colts have given the ball to Jordan Wilkins on fourth down, and twice the Titans have stopped him. The second time came on a fourth-and-goal from the Tennessee 1 when Rashaan Evans stopped Wilkins for no gain with 7:24 remaining in the third quarter.

But the Titans picked up only one first down before Denico Autry sacked Ryan Tannehill on third down and Trevor Daniel’s punt went only 17 yards.

Four plays and 27 yards later, the Colts had their first lead of the night on a 2-yard Hines touchdown run.

That put Indianapolis up 20-17.

Hines has 11 carries for 67 yards and a touchdown and five catches for 45 yards and a score.

Fifty-nine seconds later, the Colts scored again.

Daniel had a punt blocked by E.J. Speed and returned 6 yards for a touchdown by T.J. Carrie, increasing the Colts’ lead to 27-17 with 1:52 remaining in the third quarter.

In injury news, Colts cornerback Kenny Moore II (ribs) is questionable to return.