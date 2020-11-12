Corey Davis active, a day after the death of his brother

Getty Images

Titans wide receiver Corey Davis has decided to play in tonight’s game against the Colts, a day after his brother Titus Davis died of cancer at the age of 27.

Titus Davis was a star receiver at Central Michigan and had a brief NFL career, and Corey Davis credited his big brother for the fact that he became a successful wide receiver as well. By playing tonight, Corey Davis is paying tribute to his brother.

Davis is officially active for the Titans. Their inactives are P Ryan Allen, WR Adam Humphries, CB Adoree Jackson, LS Matt Orzech, T Isaiah Wilson, TE MyCole Pruitt and DL Matt Dickerson.

The Colts’ inactives are QB Jacob Eason, CB Tremon Smith, DE Ben Banogu, TE Jack Doyle and WR Dezmon Patmon.