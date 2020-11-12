Corey Davis plans to play tonight, a day after his brother’s death

Getty Images

Corey Davis will honor his late brother tonight by doing what both of them loved to do.

Davis, the Titans wide receiver whose brother Titus Davis died yesterday at the age of 27, plans to play tonight, according to Paul Kuharsky.

Titus Davis was a record-breaking wide receiver at Central Michigan who had a brief NFL career. When Corey was starring at Western Michigan, he said that it was his big brother who turned him into the football player he is.

“He’s the sole reason I’m playing this sport today,” Corey Davis said. “We’re always working and getting better together. He’s helped me, even when I was at Western, and he was at Central. He’s helped me find things I need to do better and improve on.”

Titus Davis died of renal medullary carcinoma, a rare cancer of the kidneys that usually afflicts young adults.