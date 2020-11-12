Darrell Henderson, Cooper Kupp set for full practices Thursday

Getty Images

Rams running back Darrell Henderson did not practice on Wednesday because of a thigh injury, but it does not look like it will get in the way of him playing against the Seahawks on Sunday.

Head coach Sean McVay said, via Kevin Modesti of the Los Angeles Daily News, that Henderson will be a full participant in practice on Thursday. McVay also said that he expects Henderson to be on the field this weekend

Henderson leads the team with 95 carries for 458 yards through the first eight games of the season.

McVay also said that wide receiver Cooper Kupp will be a full participant Thursday. Kupp was limited by an oblique injury on Wednesday.

Left tackle Andrew Whitworth (not injury related) and linebacker Leonard Floyd (knee) are not expected to practice, but it appears they’re also on track to play against Seattle.