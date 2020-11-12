David Bakhtiari “trending in the right direction” for Packers

Getty Images

Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari has missed the team’s last three games with a chest injury, but there are signs that his return to action may be imminent.

Bakhtiari was a full participant in Wednesday’s practice and Packers head coach Matt LaFleur offered more reason for optimism on Thursday. He said, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com, Bakhtiari is “trending in the right direction” ahead of Sunday’s game against the Jaguars.

LaFleur wasn’t making any binding predictions about how things will play out, however.

“It comes down to his ability to go out there and function and protect himself and not get any worse,” LaFleur said.

Billy Turner has been playing left tackle for the last three weeks. If Bakhtiari returns, he’ll likely shift back to the right side with Rick Wagner returning to the bench.