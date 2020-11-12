Derrick Henry regains rushing lead . . . for now

Getty Images

The Colts, who rank first in total defense, have done a good job against Titans running back Derrick Henry so far in Thursday Night Football.

Henry has six carries for 28 yards, with 20 yards coming on one carry.

His 20-yard run set up Stephen Gostkowski‘s 50-yard field goal, giving the Titans a 10-3 lead with 11:12 left until halftime.

It also allowed Henry to regain the NFL rushing lead. For now.

Henry entered the night 15 yards behind Vikings running back Dalvin Cook for the rushing lead. Cook has 858 rushing yards and plays the Bears on Monday Night Football, so Cook will get his chance to get it back.

Cook has rushed for 369 yards and five touchdowns in the past two games since returning from a groin injury.