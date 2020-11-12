Dolphins put three players on COVID-19 reserve, take one player off

Getty Images

The Dolphins are putting three players on the NFL’s COVID-19 reserve list, and activating one player from the list.

Dolphins linebacker Kyle Van Noy, defensive lineman Christian Wilkins and practice squad wide receiver Matt Cole are all going on the list, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports. Players can be placed on the list either because they tested positive or because they had close contact with someone who tested positive.

The Dolphins have also taken rookie receiver Lynn Bowden off the list.

There has been no indication that the latest additions to the COVID-19 reserve list will affect the Dolphins’ game on Sunday against the Chargers.