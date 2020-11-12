D’Onta Foreman gives Titans early 7-0 lead

Getty Images

The Titans marched right down the field on the first possession of Thursday Night Football.

They went 67 yards in six plays.

Corey Davis, who is playing a day after his brother Titus Davis died of cancer at the age of 27, caught a 20-yard pass on third-and-two. It was the only third down the Titans faced in the drive.

It got the Titans to the 5-yard line, where D'Onta Foreman caught a pass from Ryan Tannehill on a play-action pass on the following snap.

It has given the Titans an early 7-0 lead over the Colts.

Tannehill went 4-for-4 for 59 yards and a touchdown on the drive.