Drew Brees, Michael Thomas listed as limited again

The Saints listed quarterback Drew Brees and wide receiver Michael Thomas as limited participants in practice all of last week and it is looking like things will play out the same way this week.

Brees and Thomas were listed as limited again on Thursday. Brees is listed with a right shoulder injury while Thomas is listed with the ankle and hamstring ailments that kept him out from Week 1 through last Sunday.

The fact that neither player took a step backward after playing last weekend would seem to be a good sign that they’ll be in the lineup against the 49ers.

Center Erik McCoy (elbow), right tackle Ryan Ramczyk (back), and running back Dwayne Washington (back) were also limited participants on Thursday.