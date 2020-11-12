Former Texans P.R. director Amy Palcic hires Houston lawyer

Posted by Mike Florio on November 12, 2020, 1:47 PM EST
Getty Images

In abruptly firing their P.R. director, the Texans acquired a major P.R. problem. The Texans also acquired a potential legal problem.

Via Ben Fischer of Sports Business Daily, Amy Palcic has hired Houston lawyer Joseph Ahmad.

“The only thing I can say is I’ve been retained by Amy, and other than that, at this time, I don’t really have anything to say,” Ahmad told Fischer.

That pretty much says it all. Fired employees usually hire lawyers to evaluate the facts in light of the applicable law in order to identify potential causes of action. A negotiated settlement agreement also is possible, with the threat of litigation providing leverage for it.

Palcic reportedly was told that she’s no longer “cultural fit,” which could be a pretext for one or more motivations protected by state or federal law. She also possibly has a contract that may have been breached, and she may have engaged in protected activity by for example raising concerns raised over specific employment policies, practices, or comments made in the workplace by management.

Whatever the legal theory, if Ahmad identifies one, the case ultimately could turn on whether and to what extent he can blow holes in the “cultural fit” explanation. As the argument would go, if the employer’s stated reason can be shown to be bogus or illogical, it’s possible that the stated reason was cover for a reason that violates the law.

Permalink 7 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

7 responses to “Former Texans P.R. director Amy Palcic hires Houston lawyer

  1. Unless there is a collective bargaining agreement or individual employment contract covering it, you can fire a person for any reason, or for no reason. But you can’t fire a person for certain reasons. With Amy, we’ll see if that was the case. You go, girl!

  2. When the cancel culture goes the other way and bites a Biden/Harris supporter then we see outrage. But never the other way around. Ah the hypocrisy!

  3. When the cancel culture goes the other way and bites a Trump supporter then we see outrage. But never the other way around. Ah the hypocrisy!

  4. Nothing against Palcic, she has a right to consult with an attorney. If she’s high enough up the ladder (and it sounds like she was) they’ll pay her off and this will go away.

    And the Texans can then rest happy in the knowledge that they’ve put their eggs in the basket of a guy with bogus bona fides. Sorry Texan fans – you deserve better than this.

  6. November 12, 2020 at 1:53 pm
    When the cancel culture goes the other way and bites a Biden/Harris supporter then we see outrage. But never the other way around. Ah the hypocrisy

    —————

    Except by all accounts she was successfully doing her job, not ranting in someone’s face or writing something reprehensible.

    And if the choice is fact vs wilful ignorance, hypocrisy doesn’t sound so bad.

  7. I get that it’s sad that she was fired, but people in pro sports seem to get fired every day for various reasons. Not all are reasonable, but it still happens. Why is she different?

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.