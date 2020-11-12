Iman Marshall lands on Ravens COVID-19 list

Getty Images

The Ravens announced on Thursday morning that a player tested positive for COVID-19 and they placed that player on the reserve/COVID-19 list later in the day.

Cornerback Iman Marshall went on the list. He’ll spend at least 10 days on the list before being activated, but that won’t have any impact on the active roster.

Marshall was placed on injured reserve in August after hurting his knee and will not return this season. That status helps explain why the team did not have any close contacts who needed to be quarantined in the wake of Marshall’s test.

He is the only player currently on the team’s reserve list. Cornerback Marlon Humphrey was activated on Wednesday.