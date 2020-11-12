Jamal Adams downplays sideline exchange with Pete Carroll

USA TODAY Sports

Sunday’s loss to the Bills featured the most points ever allowed by the Seahawks during Pete Carroll’s tenure as coach. It also included a sideline interaction between Carroll and safety Jamal Adams.

Appearing on Uninterrupted’s 17 Weeks podcast on SiriusXM/Pandora, Adams downplayed the interaction.

“I’ve never screamed at Pete in my life,” Adams said. “And obviously I just met the guy. I’ve never disrespected Pete and never will. I have so much respect for that guy, you know, for the media and for people that do believe that, that is not what happened. What happened was I was so fired up that I ended up getting two sacks, or I think it was after my first sack, and I told him, let me loose, keep feeding me. I told him I’m my lion. That’s what I told him. So he was smiling under his mask. I can see him smiling, but he was like, ‘Calm down, calm down.'”

The video of the back-and-forth seems to be consistent with Adams’ version. Given his history and reputation for being fiery at times, the fact that it attracted attention is understandable. Still, it seems to be a far cry from the kind of coach-player kerfuffle that would create lingering problems.