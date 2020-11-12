Jared Goff recharged the batteries during bye week, excited to get back on field

Getty Images

Things did not go well for Rams quarterback Jared Goff the last time he was on the field.

Goff turned the ball over four times in a 28-17 loss to the Dolphins in Week 8, which gave him something to “reflect on” during the team’s bye week. Goff did that reflection and took some time to “kind of recharge the batteries” before turning his attention toward this weekend’s game against the Seahawks.

“You want to get back and get playing, especially after a result you don’t love. . . . The bye week coupled with a home game against a division [opponent] gets us going, gets us excited,” Goff said, via Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times.

Goff didn’t mention it as a reason to be excited, but the Seahawks pass defense has been putrid this season and the unit could be just what the Rams need to get back on track.