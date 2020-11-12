John Elway has recovered from COVID-19, returning to office

Getty Images

Broncos General Manager John Elway is over his bout with COVID-19. He has cleared all protocols, allowing him to return to the office Friday, Mike Klis of KUSA reports.

CEO/President Joe Ellis still is battling symptoms and is not yet cleared to return, according to Klis.

The Broncos informed employees of Elway and Ellis’ positive tests Nov. 3.

Elway began feeling ill Nov. 2 and was sent home from the team’s facility after being tested. Ellis began feeling ill a day earlier and did not attend the Broncos’ win over the Chargers.

The Broncos have had no new positive cases this week.