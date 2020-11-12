Kyler Murray halfway to NFL’s first 4,000-yard passing, 1,000-yard rushing season

Getty Images

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is putting up numbers like no one before him in NFL history.

Halfway through the 2020 season, Murray has 2,130 passing yards and 543 rushing yards. That puts him on pace to pass for 4,260 yards and run for 1,086 yards this season. That would be the first 4,000-yard passing, 1,000-yard rushing season in NFL history.

No other quarterback has come particularly close to 4,000 yards passing and 1,000 yards rushing. The most passing yards ever gained by a 1,000-yard rusher was 3,127 yards by Lamar Jackson last year. The most rushing yards ever gained by a 4,000-yard passer was 706 yards by Cam Newton in 2011.

In Kliff Kingbsbury’s offense, Murray is playing in a system perfect for his skills. And it’s allowing him to do things that no quarterback has done before.