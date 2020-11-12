NFL has unusual Sunday afternoon, with five games early, six games late

Getty Images

For fans who spend Sunday afternoons on the couch, this week will feel a little different.

That’s because on Sunday, there are more late games than early games: Five games will kick off on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET, while six games will kick off in the 4 o’clock hour.

The reason is that the Masters was delayed from its usual springtime schedule because of the COVID-19 pandemic and is being played this week instead. CBS will air the final round of the Masters on Sunday morning, and it will go into the early afternoon. So FOX will carry all five 1 p.m. games, and CBS and FOX will each show three games in the later window.

Golf is expected to end about an hour before the three CBS games kick off at 4:05 p.m. ET.

The top CBS announcing team of Jim Nantz and Tony Romo will be off football duty this week, with Nantz calling the Masters and Romo getting the week off.

It’s believed to be the first time that a Sunday afternoon outside Week 17 has had more late games than early games.