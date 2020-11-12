Nick Chubb moving toward a return Sunday

Getty Images

Browns running back Nick Chubb practiced without a full knee brace Thursday and appears ready to return Sunday, Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com reports.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski isn’t ready to proclaim Chubb good to go just yet.

“We’ll get to Friday and make a determination if he’ll be ready to go,” Stefanski said. “If he is ready to go, then it’s his comfort level and the doctors’ and trainers’ comfort level with that brace. We will include that as part of the conversation.”

Chubb ranked third in the NFL with 335 rushing yards after Week 4 when he sprained his right MCL against the Cowboys. The Browns ranked 13th in total offense at that point, including first in rushing.

In the four games Chubb missed, Kareem Hunt rushed for 254 yards on 65 carries and scored no touchdowns. The Browns now rank 24th in total offense, including fifth in rushing.

“The key is to get him as healthy as possible for that second half of the season push,” offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt said. “Winter football is coming. We’re going to have to rely on the run game a fair amount. To have him healthy and full of energy there for the second half is important. He did look good yesterday. Excited to get him back in the mix, hopefully this week.”

During his media interview Wednesday, Chubb sounded eager to get back into action. He surely can’t wait to face the Texans, who rank 32nd in rushing defense.