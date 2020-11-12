No practice for Joe Mixon on Thursday

Getty Images

Bengals running back Joe Mixon could be missing his third straight game.

The fourth-year tailback, who got a contract extension not long before the regular season began, has a foot injury that caused him to miss the Week Seven loss to the Browns and the Week Eight upset of the Titans. A Week Nine bye didn’t help matters, with Mixon now missing both Wednesday’s and Thursday’s practice in advance of a Week 10 showdown with the unbeaten Steelers.

Veteran Gio Bernard has gotten the bulk of the touches in Mixon’s absence, rushing for 62 yards on 15 carries and a touchdown against the Titans and adding 16 yards and a touchdown on three receptions. He had 39 rushing yards and 59 receiving yards and a touchdown against the Browns.

Also not practicing this week for the Bengals have been defensive tackle Geno Atkins (personal reasons), tackle Bobby Hart (knee), and cornerback Darius Phillips (groin). Limited in Thursday’s practice were receiver John Ross (foot), cornerback LeShaun Sims (concussion), and tackle Jonah Williams (stinger).

Full participants despite injury were center Trey Hopkins (concussion) and running back Samaje Perine (knee).