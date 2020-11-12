Philip Rivers leapfrogs Dan Marino on all-time passing yardage list

Getty Images

Philip Rivers entered Thursday night’s game against the Titans needing only three yards to catch Dan Marino on the all time passing list. Rivers quickly got it.

The Colts quarterback has leapfrogged Marino, who retired with 61,361 yards.

The next rung on the ladder will take plenty of work for Rivers. Brett Favre has the No. 4 position, with 71,838 yards. To catch Favre, Rivers likely would need to more into 2023.

Rivers, a first-round pick of the Chargers in 2004, became the full-time starter in 2006.

He remains No. 6 on the all-time passing touchdown list, 13 behind Marino.