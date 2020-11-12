Raiders put Cory Littleton on COVID-19 list

Getty Images

The Raiders have dealt with several COVID-19 issues since the start of the regular season and they put a player on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Thursday.

The Raiders have placed linebacker Cory Littleton on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Littleton joins right tackle Trent Brown on the list.

Players go on the list after testing positive or after being deemed a close contact of someone who has tested positive. There’s no word on the reason for Littleton’s placement, but he would be out five days as a high risk close contact and that would seem to put him at risk of missing Sunday’s game against the Broncos.

Littleton has started every game in his first season with the Raiders. He has 48 tackles and three tackles for loss.