Steelers plan a more intense practice on Saturday, to help Ben Roethlisberger prepare

Getty Images

If Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger tests negative through Friday, he’ll be able to return to the team on Saturday. And on Saturday the Steelers will help Roethlisberger make up for lost time.

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin told FOX’s Jay Glazer that the Steelers will have something more than a normal half-hour walkthrough on Saturday.

“It’s gonna be a little bit more of a practice than a walkthrough so Ben can go over what he missed,” Glazer said.

Roethlisberger has participated in meeting virtually while on the COVID-19 reserve list, due to exposure to tight end Vance McDonald, who provided a sample on Sunday that generated a positive test.