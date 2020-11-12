Stephon Gilmore sidelined for Thursday’s practice

Getty Images

Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore is going the wrong direction in his return from a knee injury.

After being limited in Wednesday’s practice, Gilmore did not practice Thursday.

The 2019 NFL defensive player of the year has missed two games with a knee injury.

The Patriots also had cornerback Jonathan Jones (illness) and safety Terrence Brooks (illness) out of practice Thursday. Neither was on Wednesday’s practice report.

The team’s practice report otherwise was the same as Wednesday: Receiver N’Keal Harry (concussion), running back Damien Harris (chest, ankle), linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley (groin), linebacker Shilique Calhoun (knee), defensive tackle Carl Davis (concussion), safety Cody Davis (calf), defensive back Kyle Dugger (ankle), kicker Nick Folk (back), defensive lineman Lawrence Guy (shoulder, elbow and knee), tight end Ryan Izzo (hamstring), cornerback J.C. Jackson (knee), offensive guard Shaq Mason (calf), defensive end John Simon (elbow), running back J.J. Taylor (illness), offensive guard Joe Thuney (ankle), defensive end Deatrich Wise (knee, hand) and offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn (ankle) were limited.