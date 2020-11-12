Texans add Josh McCown to active roster

Getty Images

Quarterback Josh McCown has now officially become a member of his 13th professional football team.

On Thursday, the Texans moved McCown from the exempt list, after the mandatory COVID-19 testing and waiting period expired.

Born on July 4, 1979, the 41-year-old Jacksonville, Texas native entered the NFL in 2002 from Sam Houston State after starting his college career at SMU. The 2002 third-round pick has spent time with the Cardinals, Lions, Raiders, Dolphins, 49ers, Bears, Buccaneers, Browns, Jets, Eagles, and now the Texans. In 2010, he played for the UFL’s Hartford Colonials.

Along the way, McCown retired and took a job with ESPN, before unretiring to join the Eagles.

McCown last played in the 2019 wild-card round, after Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz exited with a concussion. McCown had spent the first eight weeks of the season on Philadelphia’s practice squad, a no-show job pursuant to which he stayed home and remained in shape, in the event the Eagles needed him, due to the pandemic.