The Weeknd will perform at the Super Bowl halftime show

Plans for how many fans will be able to attend Super Bowl LV in Tampa in February are still being formulated, but we now know who those fans will be watching perform at halftime.

Pepsi said in October that they were planning to move forward with a show. On Tuesday, they announced on Thursday that The Weeknd will be performing in the Super Bowl halftime show.

“After a year that’s largely been void of live music, we can’t wait to watch The Weeknd transform the world’s biggest stage with his limitless talent and creativity, delivering what will most certainly be an unforgettable performance that will be remembered for years to come,” PepsiCo Senior Vice President Adam Harter said in a statement.

Several of The Weeknd’s hits have come as collaborations with other artists, including Ariana Grande and Kendrick Lamar, and several recent halftime shows have featured multiple performers, so there could be further announcements to come about what we’ll see on February 7.