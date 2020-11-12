Titans lead Colts 17-13 at halftime

Getty Images

Corey Davis‘ heart is heavy tonight after the death of his brother, Titus, earlier this week. Davis chose to play in Titus’ memory, and he has two catches for 38 yards.

The Titans have a 17-13 halftime lead over the Colts on Thursday Night Football.

It could have been even bigger, but A.J. Brown dropped a perfectly thrown ball from Ryan Tannehill on third down on the Titans’ second drive.

Tannehill is 9-for-13 for 99 yards and a touchdown.

He threw a 5-yard score to running back D'Onta Foreman. Tight end Jonnu Smith scored the team’s other touchdown on a 1-yard run.

Smith’s touchdown came on a nine-play, 75-yard drive in the second quarter. The Colts were their own worst enemy with four penalties on the drive — two offsides, a 17-yard pass interference penalty on Rock Ya-Sin and a roughing the passer on Tyquan Lewis.

Running back Derrick Henry has regained the rushing lead, at least until Monday night when Vikings running back Dalvin Cook gets on the field. Henry has 10 carries for 51 yards.

The Colts have more yards, outgaining the Titans 251 to 156, and they have yet to punt. But the Colts scored only one touchdown in the half. Running back Nyheim Hines scored on a 13-yard pass from Philip Rivers in the second quarter.

Hines has six carries for 37 yards and five catches for 45 yards and the score.

Rivers is 19-of-27 for 209 yards and a touchdown.

Rodrigo Blankenship made field goals of 24 and 43, settling for three points on drives that ended at the Tennessee 6 and 25. The Colts’ other possession ended on downs as Malcolm Butler tackled Jordan Wilkins for no gain at the Tennessee 29 after Jadeveon Clowney blew up the play.

In first half injury news, Titans left guard Rodger Saffold is questionable to return with an ankle injury. Jamil Douglas replaced him. Defensive lineman Larrell Murchison is questionable to return with a back injury.