Aaron Donald on Russell Wilson: He makes my job harder

Getty Images

The Rams are well rested after a bye week and it sounds like that fits right into defensive coordinator Brandon Staley’s approach to keeping Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson in check.

Staley said facing Wilson is “as big of a challenge as you’re going to find in the NFL” and that it is “going to be 22 guys that need to play in the game” on the defensive side so that the unit remains fresh against the highest scoring team in the league. One of those 22 players will be defensive tackle Aaron Donald.

Donald and Wilson have played many times and Donald has sacked Wilson 12 times over the course of their careers. That’s the most of any quarterback, but Donald is more focused on the times Wilson has gotten away.

“It’s happened multiple times over my career playing against him, where I have him wrapped up and he finds a way to get the ball away,” Donald said, via Kevin Modesti of the Los Angeles Daily News. “He makes my job harder.”

The Rams are second in the league in points and yards allowed, which makes Sunday’s meeting with a potent offense an intriguing one.