Austin Ekeler says he’s getting closer to returning

Getty Images

Chargers running back Austin Ekeler has been out since injuring his hamstring in the fourth week of the regular season, but it sounds like he thinks his return to action is on the horizon.

In a video posted to his Twitter account on Thursday, Ekeler can be seen running sprints on a side field at the team’s facility. Ekeler captioned the video with a message to fantasy football players who have him on their teams.

“The time draws near,” Ekeler wrote.

Justin Jackson, Joshua Kelley, Troymaine Pope, and Kalen Ballage have all seen time in the Chargers backfield with Ekeler out of the mix. Some mix of those players will continue to do the job against the Dolphins this Sunday, but it may not be long before Ekeler is back as the No. 1 back for Los Angeles.