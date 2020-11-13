Bengals receivers coach won’t make trip to Pittsburgh

Getty Images

The Bengals won’t have defensive tackle Geno Atkins (personal reasons) or cornerback LeShaun Sims (concussion) for Sunday’s game. They probably won’t have running back Joe Mixon, who is doubtful with a foot injury.

The team also announced Friday afternoon that receivers coach Bob Bicknell will miss the game against the Steelers for COVID-19-related reasons.

Assistant receivers coach Troy Walters will assume Bicknell’s responsibilities for the game.

The Bengals already had their hands full, facing the league’s only undefeated team. Now, the job appears even harder without some key personnel.