Browns close facility after player tests positive for COVID-19

Getty Images

The Browns are the latest NFL team to close their facility because of a positive COVID-19 test.

“Earlier this morning, the Cleveland Browns were informed that a player’s test results have come back positive for COVID-19,” the team said in a statement. “The individual has immediately self-isolated and the Browns facility is closed this morning while contact tracing is being conducted. The team will continue to hold meetings remotely (part of the NFL-NFLPA intensive protocol) and will consult with the league and medical experts on the appropriate next steps as the health and safety of our players, coaches, staff and the entire community remains our highest priority.”

The Browns host the Texans on Sunday. The scheduling of that game is currently unchanged.

COVID-19 cases are rising across the country, and the NFL is no exception, with an uptick in positive tests. The league is still optimistic that every team can finish the entire 16-game regular season schedule on time, but plans are in place to delay or change the format of the postseason if that doesn’t happen.