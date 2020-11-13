Browns put Chris Hubbard on COVID-19 list, reopen facility

Getty Images

The Browns will practice on Friday after all.

The team closed their facility on Friday morning after being informed of a player testing positive for COVID-19. On Friday afternoon, they announced that offensive lineman Chris Hubbard has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list and that they have reopened the facility.

In a statement, the Browns said that contact tracing found no high-risk close contacts of Hubbard who would have to be quarantined for the next five days. They also said that they will be holding practice at 3 p.m. ET.

The Browns are set to host the Texans on Sunday.

Hubbard started the last three games at right guard, but the Browns are expected to have Wyatt Teller back from a calf injury this weekend.