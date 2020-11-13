Bubba Baker questionable but is expected to play

News that Budda Baker had returned to practice Friday served as a good sign regarding his availability for Sunday’s game.

The Cardinals list Baker as questionable with a groin injury.

Coach Kliff Kingsbury said he likes Baker’s chances to play, but the team wants to see how he does in a pregame workout just to be sure.

If Baker does play, the Cardinals will have their full secondary on the field. Baker, Patrick Peterson﻿, Jalen Thompson﻿, Byron Murphy Jr. and Dre Kirkpatrick have played together for only two snaps this season.

The Cardinals also list running back Kenyan Drake (ankle), Kirkpatrick (thigh), safety Deionte Thompson (knee) and tight end Maxx Williams (ankle) as questionable.

They ruled out defensive lineman Leki Fotu (ankle), offensive lineman Justin Murray (hand) and defensive lineman Jordan Phillips (hamstring).

Drake practiced each day this week in a limited capacity, but it’s uncertain whether he will play. He missed last week’s game after injuring his ankle against the Seahawks in Week 7.

“We want to make sure he feels good pregame and can do what he does best,” Kingsbury said, via Kyle Odegard of the team website. “If not, he won’t go.”