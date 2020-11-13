Bucs list Carlton Davis as questionable

Getty Images

Buccaneers cornerback Carlton Davis was added to the injury report on Thursday as a non-participant in practice because of a knee injury.

That kind of mid-week development is often followed by a player being ruled out of playing on Sunday, but that’s not the case this time. Davis returned to practice as a limited participant on Friday and he has been listed as questionable to play against the Panthers.

Davis has been a strong part of the Tampa defense and his presence will be a plus to their chances of rebounding from last Sunday’s drubbing at the hands of the Saints.

Guard Ali Marpet (concussion) and wide receiver Jaydon Mickens (non-injury related) have also been listed as questionable. Wide receiver Chris Godwin (finger) moved to full participation Friday and has no injury designation for the game.