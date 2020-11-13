Budda Baker returns to practice

Getty Images

Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph said on Thursday that he thought safety Budda Baker would be able to play on Sunday despite missing the first two days of practice this week with a groin injury.

Friday brought reason to believe Joseph is correct about how things will play out against the Bills. According to multiple reporters at the open portion of Cardinals practice, Baker began the session working out on the side and then joined the rest of the team for drills a short time later.

The injury report will bring word of his participation level and injury designation, but his return to the field would seem to put him on track to play against the AFC East leaders.

Defensive lineman Jordan Phillips was at practice, but was not in uniform. He has been sidelined by a hamstring injury this week.