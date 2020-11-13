Chris Carson, Carlos Hyde questionable for Seahawks

Getty Images

The Seahawks haven’t had running backs Chris Carson and Carlos Hyde on the field at practice this week, but they aren’t among the players who have been ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Rams.

Carson and Hyde have been listed as questionable for that contest. Carson has missed the last two games with a foot injury while Hyde has missed those outings with a hamstring injury.

DeeJay Dallas, Travis Homer, and Alex Collins handled the running back work in Week 9.

The Seahawks have ruled out center Ethan Pocic (concussion), cornerback Shaquill Griffin (concussion, hamstring), and defensive tackle Bryan Mone (ankle).

Cornerback Quinton Dunbar (knee), defensive end Benson Mayowa (ankle), linebacker K.J. Wright (ankle), wide receiver Penny Hart (knee), wide receiver Freddie Swain (foot), and defensive end Alton Robinson (illness).