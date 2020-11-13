Colts cornerback Kenny Moore set to have MRI for rib injury

Getty Images

Indianapolis Colts cornerback Kenny Moore will have an MRI to determine the extent of an injury to his ribs sustained in Thursday night’s win over the Tennessee Titans.

Moore made an early exit from the contest due to the injury and head coach Frank Reich said after the game that he would be getting an MRI, per Zac Keefer of the Indianapolis Star.

Moore’s only statistical contribution Thursday night before his exit was a tackle on the opening kickoff. He did not start the game at cornerback for the first time since Week 1 for Indianapolis. However, he did appear on defense before leaving the game.

Moore has 33 tackles on the season with two interceptions, one of which was returned for a touchdown against the Detroit Lions.

The Thursday game would give him an extra few days to recover before the Colts’ next game against the Green Bay Packers a week from Sunday.