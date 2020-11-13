Cowboys hope to sign Aldon Smith to long-term deal

Getty Images

The Cowboys reportedly turned down trade offers for Aldon Smith at the deadline earlier this month. They instead hope to sign the pass rusher to a long-term deal.

The Cowboys in April signed Smith to a one-year deal worth up to $4 million as he returned to the NFL after a four-year absence. It will cost them more this time.

Owner Jerry Jones confirmed on 105.3 The Fan that the Cowboys hope to have Smith around long term.

“Yes, and the idea here is that Aldon is getting better,” Jones said Friday. “He’s a bigger man than he was when he played earlier in his career. But that has a lot of positives to it, too. But every time he’s stepping out there, he’s gaining on it, and that’s interesting to be at this stage of his career. But he’s an absolute unique in every way pressure player. We want to maximize our relationship with him. We’ve all got a good one with him. Proud of him. Proud for him. Proud that he’s given himself this chance, and we’re going to help him do it. So, as I’ve said earlier, I’m a fan of his.”

Smith has five sacks in nine games this season, giving him 52.5 for his career.