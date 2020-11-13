Cowboys place practice squad player Walter Palmore on COVID-19 list

Getty Images

The Cowboys have placed a third player on the COVID-19 reserve list.

Practice squad defensive tackle Walter Palmore now is on the list, according to the NFL’s transactions wire. It is unknown whether Palmore tested positive for the coronavirus or was in close contact with someone who did.

The Cowboys are on their bye and did not practice this week after playing the Steelers, who had Vance McDonald test positive after he played in Sunday’s game. Players are tested for COVID-19 during the bye week.

The Cowboys placed defensive lineman Tyrone Crawford on the COVID-19 reserve list earlier this week.

Quarterback Andy Dalton tested positive last week, missing the loss to the Steelers on Sunday. He missed the previous week with a concussion.