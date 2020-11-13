DeAndre Hopkins: Receivers’ stats should credit us for pass interference yards

Getty Images

Officially, Cardinals receiver DeAndre Hopkins had his least productive game of the season on Sunday, catching three passes for 30 yards. But that doesn’t tell the whole story: Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard was flagged for four pass interference penalties while covering Hopkins.

Hopkins would like the numbers to reflect his production. Hopkins said today that receivers’ official stats should reflect the fact that a pass interference penalty can be just as helpful to an offense as a completed pass.

“As long as the ball moves, that’s all I care about. But I do think the rules should change and receivers should get the counted yards for penalties,” Hopkins said.

Hopkins raises a good point. Statistics should reflect, as best they can, a player’s overall contribution to his team. If the stats don’t include a player’s ability to draw penalties, they don’t tell the whole story.