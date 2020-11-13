DeAndre Hopkins: Receivers’ stats should credit us for pass interference yards

Posted by Michael David Smith on November 13, 2020, 2:36 PM EST
Officially, Cardinals receiver DeAndre Hopkins had his least productive game of the season on Sunday, catching three passes for 30 yards. But that doesn’t tell the whole story: Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard was flagged for four pass interference penalties while covering Hopkins.

Hopkins would like the numbers to reflect his production. Hopkins said today that receivers’ official stats should reflect the fact that a pass interference penalty can be just as helpful to an offense as a completed pass.

“As long as the ball moves, that’s all I care about. But I do think the rules should change and receivers should get the counted yards for penalties,” Hopkins said.

Hopkins raises a good point. Statistics should reflect, as best they can, a player’s overall contribution to his team. If the stats don’t include a player’s ability to draw penalties, they don’t tell the whole story.

  7. Weve all seen the commercials that overanalyze each play down to percentage chances to complete the catch. Take whatever those odds are for the play in question and apply them (a 50 yd penalty with a 50% catch probability would add 25 yards to their stats)
    I don’t think it should apply to fantasy numbers though, but theres valid points to both sides of that one

  8. It’s somewhat reasonable, as it advances the ball as much as a catch and run. I get it. However – there better not, in this lifetime or any – stack rank receivers’ statistics with the Jerry Rices of the world who didn’t get freebie yards credited to him, as you can’t retroactively change their numbers to reflect penalties. It would be extremely difficult to delineate the greatest receivers ever because numbers would be horribly skewed. Jerry Rice would get you 10 catches for 200 yards back when it was legal to get handsy with receivers ok. Now in a passing league where receivers have every advantage in the world, they want some extra credit yards.

  10. Obviously it’s a ridiculous comment. As others have said, quarterbacks don’t get stat credit for drawing defenses offside with hard counts. DBs should get credit for OPIs when the receiver interferes with their ability to intercept a ball. How about d-linemen who draw holding calls that negate their ability for sacks or tackles for loss? Why do a running back’s stats not seperate yards before contact versus yards after contact, as one is more of a credit to the blockers and the other a credit to the RB.

    There are a number of scenarios, where a player’s ability isn’t reflected on the stat sheet. This is merely one of those.

  11. ““As long as the ball moves, that’s all I care about.”

    Apparently not DeAndre. Be happy where you are and just go out there to win.

    This sets a bad precedent, you will have random dudes leading in yards because they can draw penalties, WRs are going to start doing that to pad stats.

  16. Doesn’t matter if the offense benefits or not. Unless the receiver actually catches the ball there is no guarantee he would’ve caught it when interfered with. I actually see his point, but it’s nonsense.

  19. Absolutely not. DPI doesn’t guarantee that the ball was going to be caught anyway. I know DeAndre is good, but not every receiver catches every ball that’s throw his way. Plus many DPIs get called on balls that aren’t really catchable or worse on these BS underthrown passes where the receiver intentionally tries to come through the DB and gets the DPI called for it. Hard pass.

