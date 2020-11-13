Donations in memory of Josh Allen’s grandmother top $500,000

Getty Images

Quarterback Josh Allen never wants to leave Buffalo after the love he has felt from Bills Mafia.

The donations to Oishei Children’s Hospital in memory of Josh Allen’s grandmother, Patricia Allen, continue to roll in.

Patricia Allen, 80, died Saturday, and Allen played in her memory Sunday.

After Oishei Children’s Hospital tweeted Friday that donations had reached $483,000, Allen tweeted his thanks and his own donation.

“Unreal. Count me in for $17,000 to make it $500,000,” Allen wrote.

Donations to the hospital typically have come in $17 increments, representing Allen’s jersey number. Total donations were nearing 24,000 on Friday night.

Click here to make a $17 donation, or a donation of any amount. Together, football fans can easily get the number to $1 million.