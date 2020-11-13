Drew Brees limited again but has no designation

Getty Images

Saints quarterback Drew Brees again was limited in Friday’s practice, but he has no designation and will play Sunday against the 49ers.

Brees’ right shoulder injury had him limited Wednesday and Thursday of last week before he had full participation last Friday.

Brees played 60 of 73 offensive snaps and went 26-of-32 for 222 yards and four touchdowns in the decisive 38-3 victory over the Buccaneers.

Receiver Michael Thomas (ankle, hamstring) returned to a full practice Friday. He has no designation for Sunday’s game and will play.

Running back Dwayne Washington (back) is questionable. The Saints added him to the practice report Thursday when he had a limited practice.

Center Erik McCoy (elbow) had a limited practice and right tackle Ryan Ramczyk (back) a full practice Friday and neither has a designation.