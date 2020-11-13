Eagles “have a plan” for Alshon Jeffery

Getty Images

Eagles wide receiver Alshon Jeffery has been a full participant in practice this week and that’s led to speculation that he’ll be making his first appearance of the 2020 season against the Giants on Sunday.

Jeffery came into camp on his way back from a foot injury and developed a calf injury as he tried to work his way back into the lineup. Those ailments have conspired to keep him on the sideline and Eagles head coach Doug Pederson wouldn’t confirm that he’ll be playing during a Friday press conference.

Pederson did say that the Eagles “have a plan” for working Jeffery into the lineup. He didn’t detail that plan, but said it will “take some time” before Jeffery is up to full speed as a result of his extended layoff.

“As a staff, we have to be smart if he’s ready to go. I don’t want to crush Alshon physically,” Pederson said, via Zach Berman of TheAthletic.com.

Running back Miles Sanders is expected back on Sunday and Pederson indicated right tackle Lane Johnson will play, so they’ll have some players back on offense even if they decide not to bring Jeffery back this weekend.